Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

