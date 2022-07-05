Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.30.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.