Edward George Kulperger Buys 200,000 Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW) Stock

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) Director Edward George Kulperger purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$47,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,549 shares in the company, valued at C$162,376.78.

CVE:BEW opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. BeWhere Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23.

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

