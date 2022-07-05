Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,100,680 shares of company stock valued at $344,343,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $324.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.16 and its 200-day moving average is $279.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

