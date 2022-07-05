Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $324.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $330.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.