Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 238.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 76,623 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

