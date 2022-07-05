Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 174 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.86.

IDXX stock opened at $358.44 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

