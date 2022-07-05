Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

