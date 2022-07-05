Empirical Finance LLC Buys 112 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Snap-on by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Snap-on by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Snap-on stock opened at $198.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.85.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.