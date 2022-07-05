Empirical Finance LLC Buys 169 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.86.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $417.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.54. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.