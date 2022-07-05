Empirical Finance LLC Buys 439 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

