Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

NYSE SEE opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.89. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.