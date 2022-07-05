Empirical Finance LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $198.24 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.96 and its 200-day moving average is $211.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

