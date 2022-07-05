Empirical Finance LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after buying an additional 1,783,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.