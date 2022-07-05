Empirical Finance LLC Has $886,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 223,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $171.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

