Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Corteva by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Corteva stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

