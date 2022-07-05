Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 11,413.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 98,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

