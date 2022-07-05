Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 307 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,787,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD opened at $215.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total value of $1,318,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,229 shares in the company, valued at $94,179,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

