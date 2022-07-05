Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 378 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.72. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

