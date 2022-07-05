Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 562 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $372.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.97. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

