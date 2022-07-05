Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 98,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 43,588 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average is $147.97. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

