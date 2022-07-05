Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $2,387,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $5,736,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

