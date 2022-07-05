Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Ennis has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE EBF opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. Ennis has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $522.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

In related news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $139,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,809.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 276.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ennis by 41.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 16.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

