Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.60.

EQIX stock opened at $673.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $670.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.27. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

