Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

EXR stock opened at $174.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.72. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

