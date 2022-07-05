Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of USB opened at $46.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

