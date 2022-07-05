Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

