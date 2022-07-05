Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 395 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,140,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 419,547 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.