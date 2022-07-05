Everett Harris & Co. CA Makes New $279,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $981,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -84.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.