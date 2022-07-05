Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 353,670 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.