Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 300 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL stock opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

