Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

