Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 328 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

