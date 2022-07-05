Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.31. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Exact Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.