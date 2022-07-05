Exane Derivatives Buys 2,171 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Southern were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Southern by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.