Exane Derivatives Decreases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

