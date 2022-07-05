Exane Derivatives Has $650,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Nucor were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average is $127.72. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

