Exane Derivatives Has $801,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

EL stock opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average of $283.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

