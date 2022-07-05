Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 2,739 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.20. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

