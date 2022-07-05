Exane Derivatives Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,205 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 91,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,769 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,796 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

