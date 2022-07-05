Exane Derivatives Sells 203 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $318.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.47.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.