Exane Derivatives Sells 21,413 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

