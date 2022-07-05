Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.