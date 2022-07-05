Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Acquires 23 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) Director David Lloyd Johnston purchased 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$650.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,953.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,718,372.88.

FFH opened at C$682.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$493.00 and a 1-year high of C$716.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$673.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$648.36.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($3.86) by C$9.55. The business had revenue of C$7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 76.9499927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$855.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

