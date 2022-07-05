FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 145 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $477.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

