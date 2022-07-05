FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 235 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $433.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

