FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 264 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.47.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $318.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

