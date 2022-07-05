FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.69 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

