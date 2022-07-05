FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

NASDAQ COST opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $396.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

