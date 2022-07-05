FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.25 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,563,000 after purchasing an additional 241,420 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

FTV opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

